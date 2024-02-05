ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $626,245.03 and $1.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016122 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.32 or 0.99977021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011167 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00178474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000626 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

