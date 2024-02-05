Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.13 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 2,418,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,174. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $357,663.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

