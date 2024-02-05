AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. 971,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,729. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 225.64%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

