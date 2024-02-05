Contrasting Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Star Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Alpha Star Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Alpha Star Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Star Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpha Star Acquisition and HORIBA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Star Acquisition and HORIBA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $262.35 million $6.89 9.80

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Star Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Star Acquisition and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A HORIBA 14.20% 12.94% 7.77%

Summary

HORIBA beats Alpha Star Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

