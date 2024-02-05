Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.27

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 1119883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 908,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 408,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

