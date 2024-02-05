iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.07

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.07 and last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 149225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
