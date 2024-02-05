First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.07

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.07 and last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 70797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,664,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

