iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.35

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.35 and last traded at $173.32, with a volume of 649752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.89.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

