iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.31

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.31 and last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 103169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.