iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.72

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.26, with a volume of 148824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

