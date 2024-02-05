ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.08

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 85730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $829.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

