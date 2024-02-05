Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.40

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 32314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

