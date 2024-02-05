iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.07

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 156079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $562.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.