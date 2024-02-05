iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.34

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 38589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $828.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

