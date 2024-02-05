Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,279. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

