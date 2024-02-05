Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $31.87

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $31.87 or 0.00075240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $96.96 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,392,222 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

