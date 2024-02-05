Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $8.75 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $355.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

