Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes $9.46 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $38.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.03 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.