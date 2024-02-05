Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. Crown also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.09.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crown by 119.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

