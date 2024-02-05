FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-4.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. FMC also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.21-0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Down 1.6 %

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.