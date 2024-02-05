Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on HI

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.