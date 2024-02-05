Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,802,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 156,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,344,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,955,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

