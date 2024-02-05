Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Texas Instruments worth $2,986,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,020. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

