Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $5.78 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,780,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

