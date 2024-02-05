Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

