WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.10 on Monday, hitting $179.81. 80,387,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,273,992. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $572.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

