Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 6.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 39.71% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,102,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,010,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.20. 836,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,761. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

