Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 8,010,125 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,330,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 4.95% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,314,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,625. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

