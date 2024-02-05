Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

