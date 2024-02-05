Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 28,537 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.91. 7,595,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,654,462. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.