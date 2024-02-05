42-coin (42) Price Hits $27,584.61

42-coin (42) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $6.37 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,584.61 or 0.65096684 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00159131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 364.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002344 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

