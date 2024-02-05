Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $351-359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.10 million.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.52. 111,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kforce by 681.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.