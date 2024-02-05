Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $111-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.59 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $47.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,311.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

