Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $168.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $171.57 and last traded at $171.12, with a volume of 3333419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.33.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

