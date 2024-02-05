UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00009558 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $1.26 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00159800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,674,685 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,678,332.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.05791907 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,464,540.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.