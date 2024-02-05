Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.61 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $8.61 million and $1.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00554899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00390912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

