Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 5th (APD, AVNW, AYX, EVBG, MCD, MOR, PKI, SKM, TCN, VRNS)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 5th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $28.60 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$15.17 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

