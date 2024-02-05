Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 5th (APD, AVNW, AYX, EVBG, MCD, MOR, PKI, SKM, TCN, VRNS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 5th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Get Air Products and Chemicals Inc alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $28.60 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$15.17 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.