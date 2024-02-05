Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $127.72 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $127,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

