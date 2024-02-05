Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

KRC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 1,323,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,445. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

