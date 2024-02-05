Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,180,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.52. 3,669,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,668. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

