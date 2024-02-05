Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. 268,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

