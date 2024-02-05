Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $2,382,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $38.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $706.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,930,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $711.88. The firm has a market cap of $670.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

