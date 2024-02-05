Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,161,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.67. 32,608,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,238,555. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

