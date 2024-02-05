Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,488. The company has a market cap of $344.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $246.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.