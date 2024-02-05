Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,494,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.54. 2,455,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

