Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 111,735 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Meta Platforms worth $3,945,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,558,841,000 after buying an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $11.80 on Monday, hitting $463.19. 34,892,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,607,416. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

