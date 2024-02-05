Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.36. 370,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 515,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 834,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,743,000 after buying an additional 69,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

