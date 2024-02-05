Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 5.2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.67. 2,286,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,704,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

