Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 409,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 163,809 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.68.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $666.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 332.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

