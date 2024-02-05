Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 409,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 163,809 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.68.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $666.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
