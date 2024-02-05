Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.71

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 184360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $654.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

